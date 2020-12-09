Area briefs

Phelan offers internship, scholarship

VERSAILLES — Phelan Insurance Agency in Versailles is offering a joint internship and scholarship in memory of former company chairman James B. Phelan, who died in 2015. The award is open to current college students who attended high school in Darke, Miami, Mercer, Shelby or Auglaize counties. Applicants must be majoring in business, finance, marketing, accounting, insurance, or risk management, and must have completed two years of college by Dec. 31, 2020.

The award includes a paid internship at Phelan Insurance Agency, Versailles, plus a scholarship of up to $5,000, with the opportunity to renew the following year. The recipient will be expected to serve a full-time internship during the summer of 2021. Applications are available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarshipinformation. Deadline to apply is Jan. 15, 2021.

For questions, contact the Darke County Foundation at (937) 548-4673 or dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org.

Y offers shooting clinic

(MIAMI COUNTY)—The Miami County YMCA is offering a basketball shooting clinic for youth and teens from K-12 on Jan. 16 at the Robinson branch, Troy.

Professional shooting coach Thom Townsley, promoter for the Indiana Pacers, will lead the clinic. Townsley has over 25 years of experience performing clinics worldwide and teaching professional practice skills used by both NBA and WNBA players.

The clinic is free for members and youth registered in the winter youth basketball leagues. There will be a $5 fee for all other youth. Clinic times are as follows:

K-second grade — 9-10:20 a.m.

Third-fourth grade — 10:30-11:50 a.m.

Fifth Grade and up — Noon to 1:20 p.m.

Registrations are currently being accepted. For more information or to register, contact Jaime Hull at 773-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Nature club to meet

TROY — Brukner Nature Center will offer its Homeschool Nature Club •.

Sign-up your 5-11-year-old student for a morning or afternoon of discovery — morning is 9:30 — 11 a.m. and afternoon is 2-3:30 p.m.

Staff naturalists have developed hands-on fun and educational lesson plans, using live wildlife and outdoor exploration. The fee for these programs is $3 for BNC members and $6 for non-members per class.

Staff will be following state health and safety guidelines for COVID-19 — currently all kids in grades K-12 are required to wear a face mask. Topic for December is “Ohio’s Nocturnal World.”

To pre-register, call (937) 698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com and wait for an email to confirm you are pre-registered for your chosen time. You will then have three days to mail a check or drop off payment in our new outdoor drop box (cash or check only).