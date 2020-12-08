VERMILION — Thomas L. Hunt, 81, of Vermilion, died Sunday, December 6, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born July 12, 1939 in Troy, OH. He had resided in Vermilion for the past 15 years after moving from Minneapolis.

Thomas graduated from Grove City College. He enjoyed a career in business management, consulting and teaching. He had worked for Continental Machines in Minneapolis, Barnard Holding and Associates, Fluid Controls in Mentor, Satec in Grove City, PA and Parker Hannifin in Elyria

Throughout his life he was active in community service. He belonged to the Lions Club, was President of Big Brothers and Big Sisters in Painesville, was on the Board of Lorain County Social Services, and the National Association of Investment Clubs. He enjoyed golfing, tennis, traveling, gardening, and he was an avid Ohio State fan. Thomas had an unmatched sense of humor, and he found joy in being with his family and close friends.

Thomas is survived by his daughters, Catherine V. (Lou) Seaver of Duanesburg, NY; Caroline J. (Scott) Debenham of Bay Village; son, Bryan S. (Crystal) Hunt of Springfield, and he had 6 grandchildren: Daryl, Walker, Giles, Hannah, Lily and Jamison; 2 great grandchildren: Ashton and Greyson; brother, David (Cheryl) Hunt of Midland, MI, and sister, Faith Ann (Foot) Schaefer of Troy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Martha Jane (nee Naney) Hunt.

He was loved and will be missed by his family and friends.

Private services are in the care of Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio 44089.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association, 37309 Harvest Drive, Avon, Ohio 44011.

