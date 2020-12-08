FLETCHER — Patricia A. Coleman, age 89, of Fletcher, OH passed away in her residence on December 4, 2020. Born on October 15, 1931 in Montgomery County, OH, Patricia was a daughter of the late James Howard and Frances Ethel (Clark) Gustin.

She married Warren E. Coleman on July 31, 1949 and he preceded her in death on June 1, 2007.

Patricia is survived by four children: Roger (Hazel) Coleman of Tipp City, OH, Shirley Coleman of Pleasant Hill, OH, Sherl (Al) McEnhill of Charlevoix, Michigan, and Susan (Charles) McClure of Dayton, OH; ten grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister Barbara Robinson of Troy and a brother Ben (Pat) Gustin of Fletcher, several nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded by a sister Frances Astorino, a brother James Gustin, and a brother-in-law, Richard Robinson.

Patricia was a 1949 graduate of Staunton High School and a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing and gardening. She was a former 4-H leader also.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Forest Hill Memorial Gardens, Tipp City, Ohio. Mark Rudasill of the Bethel United Methodist Church will preside.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 203, Casstown, Ohio 45312. Suber-Shively Funeral Home, Fletcher, Ohio is serving the family.Condolences may be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com