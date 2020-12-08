PIQUA — Dorothy J. Huffman, 90, of Piqua, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 8:24 p.m. Monday December 7, 2020 at the Dorothy Love Retirement Community, Sidney. She was born February 20, 1930 in Piqua to the late Leroy and Dorothy (Drake) Covault.

She married James W. Huffman in Piqua in January of 1950; he preceded her in death December 23, 2017.

Survivors include four daughters, Cynthia (Rex) Scott of Celina, Cecelia (Keith) Stoler of Piqua, Chanda (Jon) McMaken of Delaware, Candace (Max) Ryan of Troy; two sons, Christopher (Darla) Huffman of Pensacola, Florida, Craig (Kelly) Huffman of Xenia; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a sister, Dolores Bair of Troy.

She was preceded in death by a brother, David Covault and a great granddaughter.

Mrs. Huffman was a 1948 graduate of Piqua Central High School and worked as an Administrative Assistant most of her life. She was an active member of the Cornerstone Assembly of God Church, Sidney, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Piqua Police-ettes, and Tots to Teens Mothers Club. She enjoyed crafting, particularly ceramics, gardening, and nurturing all plants. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and many friends.

A private family service to honor her life will be Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Harry Peterson officiating. Private burial will be at Fletcher Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Assembly of God Church, 1028 Park St., Sidney, OH 45365 or the Piqua Community Foundation, P. O. Box 226, Piqua, OH 45356.

