Covington wrestlers get win over Versailles

VERSAILLES — Covington traveled to Versailles for an exciting dual with the Tigers, coming away with a 39-33 victory to improve their record to 6-0.

Versailles got the early lead as state qualifier Carson Bey turned a close match into a pin over Caleb Miller (160). Covington’s Trentin Alexander (170) then won a 2-1 decision over Caleb Kaiser while teammate Jensen Wagoner (182) won by injury default over Alex Kaiser to give the Buccs a 9-6 lead.

Versailles would then take an 18-12 lead as Noah Gilmore (195) and Taron Tyo (285) both earned forfeits before and after Covington’s Duncan Cooper (220) picked up a 4-3 victory over Brayden Keihl.

Covington then came storming back with four consecutive victories. Michael Hagan (106) won 7-2 over Lane Bergman, followed by Carson Taylor (113) earning a forfeit and Jericho Quinter (120) getting a pin over Levi Barga.

Senior Kellan Anderson (126) then picked up his 150th high school victory by pinning Mike Reed, to put the Buccs ahead 33-18.

The teams traded matches as Versailles’ Peyton Platfoot pinned Jackson Shivedecker, following by Cael Vanderhorst’s pin over Kobe Epperly. Versailles pick up the last two decisions as Noah Barga won 5-2 over David Robinson (145) and Kane Epperly (152) won 9-1 over Connor Sindelir.

Luke Brown (145) and Trey Kiser (170) both competed well in JV action.

Covington junior high dropped their dual to Versailles.

Winning for Covington were Caleb Ryman (92, pin), Kacyn Hall (98, pin), Rowan Isaac (104), Elijah Carnes (110, pin) and Zane Lemp (160, pin). Also wrestling well for the Buccs were Colt Williams, Kaden Thompson, Jack Blumenstock, Justin Hall, Mason Epperson, Chase Willis, AJ Garman, Ashtin Gardner and Forest Arthur.

Covington hosts Dayton Christian Friday in a high school match.