Covington girls improve to 3-1 with win over Twin Valley South

COVINGTON — It may have been a little bit of a slow start.

But, Covington girls basketball team took the lead with no time on the clock in the first quarter and never gave it back in a 53-36 win over Twin Valley South in CCC action Tuesday.

The Buccs will take a 3-1 record overall and 3-0 record in the CCC into a big game with Arcanum Saturday.

“I had a feeling we would start slow,” Covington coach Brandon Studebaker said. “The JV game was only two quarters so we were out of our routine.”

Add to it Ellie Hedges had played just a game and a half before Tuesday and Claudia Harrington was making her first appearance of the season and that just added to it a little bit.

“Girls get used to playing with each other,” Studebaker said. “And you are throwing two more girls into the mix. But, we will get it figured out. And this is a good time in the season to be going through that.”

Twin Valley South actually had a 14-5 lead, before freshman post Carlie Besecker scored six straight points. Harrington added a basket and Besecker scored and was fouled as time expired in the opening quarter.

She added the free throw to give Covington a 16-15 lead after one quarter and the Buccs never trailed again.

Twin Valley South went 0-for-17 in the second quarter from the floor as Covington took a 26-17 lead at the break and extended it to 33-23 after three quarters.

The Panthers got as close as 33-26 before Covington pulled away.

“I think we are still struggling on defense to stop penetration,” Studebaker said. “We got into foul trouble in the third quarter and that allowed South to extend the game. They were able to stay close early in the fourth quarter by hitting free throws.”

Besecker was a force for Covington again, scoring 23 points and pulling down 16 rebounds.

“She is a player,” Studebaker said. “She is averaging almost a double-double.”

Gracie Anderson had 11 points and six rebounds, while Harrington had eight points and five rebounds.

Claire Fraley pulled down 11 rebounds.

“Gracie (Anderson) started to hit,” Studebaker said. “We are trying to teach these kids basketball and that is something you can’t do in practice. We will get there.”

Mackenzie Neal had 10 points and nine rebounds for South.

Makiah Newport had 10 points and six rebounds, Ellie Webb scored eight points and Abby McGuire had seven points and five rebounds.

Covington was 18 for 59 from the floor for 31 percent and 15 of 22 from the line for 69 percent.

South was 13 of 55 from the floor for 24 percent and 12 of 20 from the line for 60 percent.

Covington won the battle of the boards 48-32 and had 13 turnovers to South’s 12.

“That’s a big game Saturday,” Studebaker said about Arcanum.

As the Buccs continue to learn the game and get better.