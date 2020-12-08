Area briefs

Roads to close

TROY — North Weston Road between Fleet Road and North Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1o for a natural gas service line replacement.

North Road between North Weston Road and Branford Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11 for a natural gas service line replacement.

Blood drive set

COVINGTON — The Covington Eagles will host a “Hometown Hero” holiday season blood drive from 1-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14 at 715 E. Broadway St., Covington. Everyone who registers to donate will receive free testing for COVID-19 antibodies and the long-sleeve “Hometown Hero” T-shirt. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

The new holiday Hometown Hero long-sleeve T-shirt is a gift to everyone who registers to donate with CBC now through Dec. 31. CBC is providing free COVID-19 antibody testing for all donors through January 2021.

Party for wildlife adapts

TROY — Brukner Nature Center’s Winter Party for Wildlife has been a long running tradition at the center.

This event celebrates the 50-plus wildlife ambassadors have done educating the public throughout the year and a chance for families to enjoy a winter adventure along BNC’s trails. This year, the celebration would last the entire month of December. While staff cannot host an in-person event, they still have some fun planned for families. To be involved this year, you can:

• Donate a gift to the ambassadors. Gift ideas can be found on the wish list or by grabbing a gift tag idea from the center’s Wishes for Wildlife tree located on the patio.

• A donation box will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the entire month of December.

• Gather your family for a scavenger hunt along the trails. Check out the flier on the front door to start your scavenger hunt. Find all eight clues and be entered for a chance to win a prize. Scavenger hunt will take approximately 45 minutes to complete.

Follow BNC on Facebook to learn fun facts about the ambassadors and discover wildlife-themed crafts and games to share with your family.