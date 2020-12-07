Vandals sought in train track incidents

Staff report

TIPP CITY — Over the course of the past weekend, there were two instances where a train was stopped on the tracks, blocking many city streets in Tipp City for an extended period of time.

Tipp City Fire and EMS Assistant Chief David Stockler said these delays are suspected to be caused by vandals placing items on the tracks, causing damage to rail cars and causing the train to stop for repairs. Both instances are similar in nature, Stocker said in a news release.

The Tipp City Police Department has been notified and are investigating the situation, Stocker said. He said Tipp City Fire and EMS take special measures when responding to incidents on the east side of the tracks via mutual aid agreements, and have alternate routes planned to ensure the quickest emergency response possible in the event of an emergency while a train is stopped.

If you have information regarding vandalism or foul play relating to these occurrences, contact the Tipp City Police Department on the department’s anonymous tip line at (937) 667-7820 and leave a message. If you wish to be contacted, leave a name and phone number for a return call.