PIQUA — Richard L. Overholser, age 84 of Piqua, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton.

Richard was born in Darke County, Ohio on October 10, 1936 to the (late) Ora Virgil & Ruth (Brown) Overholser; retired after many years of service as an Owner/Operator Truck Driver with Wikel Trucking; in his earlier years had worked for Finfrock Construction, Covington; a member of the Covington Eagles Aerie #3998; member of the Coffee Club of Piqua; enjoyed fishing, golf, and working on his farm; and loved nature and his family.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margie Overholser in 1987; brother, Larry Overholser; and partner, Virginia Schmidt.

Richard is survived by his children, Kim Hoover (Keith Jackson) and Randy Overholser (Kay); grandchildren, Tracy Hunt (Jeremiah), Travis Overholser, Casey Overholser (Shelby), Brittany von Lindern (Drew), Steven B. Hoover, and Joseph Hoover; great-grandchildren, Kylie McCall (Doug), Amanda Lee (Dakota Hines), Barrett Overholser, and Annabelle Overholser; great-great-grandchildren, Alexis Salm-Lee, Makayla McCall, and Kayden Hines; brother, Bud Overholser; sister, Barb Christner; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Service 3:00 PM Saturday at Bridges-Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Covington. Visitation 2:00 PM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.