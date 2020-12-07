Public hearing set for fire station site plans

TROY — The Troy Planning Commission will meet at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom video conference call to hold a public hearing regarding the buffer and zoning issues related to the Troy Fire Station No. 1 construction project.

On Nov. 11, the commission reviewed the city of Troy’s application to have the Riverfront/Downtown Overlay District applied to the block of East Canal Street between South Walnut and South Mulberry streets along with half of the block between East Canal and East Race streets. The zone is currently the B-3 Central Business District. The applicant is the city of Troy. A public meeting will be held for this application during Wednesday’s meeting.

The proposed site plan doesn’t meet the city’s standard requirements and will need to be approved by the Planning Commission to move forward.

The site plan doesn’t meet buffer requirements of 25 feet when commercial zoning is adjacent to residential zoning. The request is for 12.5 feet reduction of the buffer yard along South Mulberry Street. The reduction is requested to all the site to have all its parking for the building as off-street parking spaces and vehicular movement on the site needed for the fire department. Another buffer zone issue is the 13.5 feet of landscaping along the east property line on South Mulberry Street. The ordinance requires a minimum of a 15-foot buffer.

The site also requests that the fire station’s site to be located on the corner of East Canal and South Walnut streets, but does not meet set back requirements.

The fourth and final request is for the separation of off-street parking. The 10-foot requirement set back from the right of way is not able to be met. The parking spaces cannot be moved or eliminated due to ADA requirements. The request is to reduce the separation requirement to 1.5 feet instead of the 10 feet required by the ordinance.

The commission stated they’d like to continue to meet online for the Nov. 11 meeting due to the rising COVID-19 positive cases.

The new fire station will be a two-story, 17,368-square-foot facility with four drive-through bays located at 110 E. Canal St. The station is located in the downtown historic district and thus needed the Planning Commission’s approval.

The station will also house a 40-seat classroom, a platoon commander office, a training office, and a triage room.

The station will have apparatus bays, a turnout great room, an equipment decontamination area, and a personal decontamination area.

The second floor will be the living quarters for fire personnel on shift. The area includes an open concept kitchen, dining, and day room, eight bunk rooms, three bathrooms, a fitness area, and laundry.

•The Planning Commission will likely continue to table the demolition application for the 112-118 W. Main St. building in the city’s historic district on Wednesday. The demolition application has been requested to be tabled again at the request of the applicant Randy Kimmel, the owner of 112-118 W. Main St., who filed an application to demolish the building and turn it into a parking lot with the city of Troy on Sept. 2. The request was noted on the planning commission’s agenda.

To view, the meeting visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84332371022 and the Meeting ID: 843 3237 1022.