Pet of the Week

MELODY VALLIEU
Meet Achman

Achman came into the Miamin County Animal Shelter as an owner surrender, because his owner couldn’t care for him any longer. Achman is a great boy who just needs some love and attention. He is very playful and looking for a forever home. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see for more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first come, first serve.

