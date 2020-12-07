Pet of the Week

Meet Achman

Achman came into the Miamin County Animal Shelter as an owner surrender, because his owner couldn’t care for him any longer. Achman is a great boy who just needs some love and attention. He is very playful and looking for a forever home. If you would be interested in this dog, or one of the other dogs and cats that need forever homes, visit 1110 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, call (937) 332-6919, or email animalshelter@miamicountyohio.gov for more information. Visit www.co.miami.oh.us to see for more adoptable pets. Miami County Animal Shelter has an adoption process and it is not first come, first serve.