MURLON R. LAMME

PIQUA — Murlon Rogers “Mudge” Lamme, age 83 of Piqua, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was born August 12, 1937 in Casstown to the late Roy and Ruth (Rogers) Lamme.

Mudge is preceded in death by his wife Paulette Lamme, who passed away May 19, 2019, son Ricky Lamme, and one sister.

Those left to cherish his memory include son Randy Lamme (Patti) of Troy; daughters Robin Grump (Woody) of Troy and Laurie Kiser (Chris) of Troy; brother Bob Lamme of Casstown; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and a nephew.

Mudge was a 1955 graduate of Miami East High School. He worked for Hobart Bothers for many years as well as NCR in Dayton before retiring with Hobart Corp. Mudge was an avid mushroom hunter and enjoyed water skiing and bowling at Troy Bowl. He was a member of many clubs around Troy where made many friends. Those clubs include Troy Elks #833, Troy Eagles #971 where he was a lifetime member, AmVets Post #88, VFW Post #5436, Troy Fish and Game where he was a lifetime member, Troy Moose Lodge #2695, a 60-year member of Franklin Lodge #14, Redman’s Lodge #222, and the Dayton Scottish Rite (32nd Degree Mason).

A funeral service will be held 12:00PM Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Rev. Ed Ellis officiating. A Masonic Service will be conducted at 11:45AM prior to the funeral service. Visitation will be from 11:00AM-12:00PM prior to the service. Interment to follow in Casstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Miami County or any local Troy social club for their Christmas or children’s programs. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com.