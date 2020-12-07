Miller scores 32 points as Bradford rallies for 55-54 win over Bethel

BRANDT — The Bradford girls basketball team came into Bethel High School Monday night looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

Bethel was looking to continue the momentum of a two-game win.

And after a fast start by the Railroaders, playing without any of their three post players, Bethel’s defense swung the game in the Bees favor.

But, in the end, it went right to the wire before Bradford escaped with a 55-54 victory to improve to 3-2, while Bethel dropped to 2-2.

And in the most pivotal moment, it was Bradford’s Austy Miller doing what she did all night. The junior guard hit the shot that would decide it and finished with a career-high 32 points.

“We just want to get our post players back,” Bradford coach Chris Besecker said. “We lost to Tri-Village and Eaton and we didn’t have them for either one of those games.”

At the same time, Bethel coach Corey Steinke knew his girls left it all out on the floor.

“I don’t think we could play any harder,” Steinke said. “We committed a lot of fouls early in the game and that (foul trouble) kind of took our energy away at the end of the game. The kids really battled. I don’t think I could ask anymore of them.”

After Bradford had trailed 49-42 midway through the fourth fourth, the Railroaders rallied.

A Cassi Mead 3-pointer put Bradford up 52-51, before Bethel’s Natalie Moorman hit one of two free throws to tie it.

With about a minute remaining, Bradford worked the ball down to the corner and Miller had just enough space between her and the Bethel defender to bury a 3-pointer for her final three points and give Bradford a 55-52 lead.

“My teammates did a great job for me screening the defenders,” Miller said abut the cap to a career night. “I wasn’t looking at how many points I had (on the scoreboard). I was looking at what the score of the game was. This was a big win for us to get playing without our post players.”

It was exactly what Besecker was looking for on that possession.

“That is a play we had setup for Austy (Miller),” he said. “That was a huge shot by Austy.”

And Steinke couldn’t really fault his defense.

“Austy (Miller) is such a great player,” he said. “We had pretty good defense on her.”

Olivia Reittinger immediately answered with a basket at the other end to put Bethel within 55-54 with 42.7 seconds.

While Bradford didn’t execute at the offensive end down the stretch, Abby Gade had two steals and Emma Canan added one.

“We shot the ball when we didn’t need to with the lead,” Besecker said. “We had some mental mistakes, but we will learn from that.”

Bradford missed a free throw with 5.1 seconds to go, but Gade came up with a loose ball at the Bethel end as time ran out.

“That was a huge play by Abby Gade,” Besecker said.

Bethel had to rush the ball down the floor on the play.

“It is really hard to do anything with five seconds left,” Steinke said.

Bradford had opened up a 20-6 lead in the early going by attacking the basket.

“They got us to foul them,” Steinke said. “I think most of their points were from the foul line.”

But, Bethel pulled even at 27 by halftime and with Kenna Gray scoring 12 points in the third quarter, Bethel took a 43-39 lead and opened it to seven in the fourth quarter until Bradford rallied.

“We got away from what we were doing,” Besecker said. “But, give them credit. They really cranked up their defense.”

Along with Miller’s 32 points, Rylie Canan scored nine and Mead added eight.

Gray led Bethel with 17 points, Moorman scored 11 and Olivia Reittinger added 10.