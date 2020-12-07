MICHAEL D. HARGIS

CHICAGO, IL — Michael Dennis Hargis was born December 1,1955 in Chicago, Illinois. Also known as Mikey, Harg, Hargis and Toe.

He was preceded in death by his parents Cliff and Pat (Noll) Hargis and survived by his beloved sister Terri Hargis of Troy, his chosen family Mark and Terri Pitsenbarger of Troy, and innumerable friends who adored him.

He attended St. Patrick’s Elementary School, and he was graduate of Troy High School Class of 1974.

He was the reigning kick, pass, and punt king of Troy.

After being an extraordinarily successful place kicker and punter for THS, he was accepted at West Point where he studied for four years and played for Army Football as their kicker/punter. Mike was immensely proud of his time at West Point and continued relationships with his West Point brothers up until his death.

After leaving West Point, Mike settled back in the Miami County area to be near his beloved sister Terri.

Mike’s dedication to Terri was unwavering, and he would tell you he was the “lucky” one to have her. Mike loved his sister Terri more than anything or anyone else in the world, and if you knew Mike you knew this about him. Mike was immensely proud to be her brother.

When Mike was not doting on Terri, he spent his life doing what he loved… slinging drinks as a bartender, joke-teller, and friend to many in the Miami County Dayton area. Mike loved all people, especially his favorite haunt and “work family” at Harrison’s Restaurant in Tipp City where he spent much of his career first when it was Paddy’s and then Harrisons. He did not know a stranger. He was a collector of people and neck ties. He had a deep dedication to his animals and loved dogs more than humans. Mike did not like a fuss. He was neither boastful nor arrogant. He was always more interested in how his loved ones were doing and “thinking about women and glasses of beer.” He was the best son, brother, co-worker, or friend anyone could ever want.

He was notorious for his impish grin and questionable joke telling under the guise of a true story.

Mike was reliable, lovable, and loyal to the end. He would want you to raise a glass and say “woof!” rather than be sad at his passing. He was not a serious sort, but he was incredibly wise. He would want you to send prayers and love to his sister, Terri.

Mike will be missed but never forgotten. At a future date, there will be a memorial for Mike. Until then, Goodnight you Moonlight Ladies…rockabye sweet baby James. Deep greens and blues are the colors I choose won’t you let me go down in my dreams. Mike went down in his dreams, just like he always wanted.

You can send condolences to Terri Hargis at Koester Pavilion and donations to:

Dream4pets, PO Box 322, Tipp City, OH. 45371-0221 or

http://www.dream4pets.org/How2Help.html.

Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com.