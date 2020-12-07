MARY K. KIRVES

TROY — Mary Katherine Kirves, age 83, of Troy, OH passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Sycamore Hospital in Dayton, OH. She was born on July 10, 1937 in Troy, OH to the late Clarence Ray and Edith (Conrad) Widener.

She is survived by her sons, Kraig (Carol) Kirves of Dayton, OH and Kyle (Joanne) Kirves of Longmont, CO; brothers, Raymond Widener of Troy and Robert (Stephany) Widener of Troy; grandchildren, Casey Kirves, Jordan Carter, Lindsay Hoskins, Brittany Wells, Nathaniel Kirves, and Nora Kirves; and many great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Kirves, who passed away on August 6, 2017; and her sister-in-law, Patricia Widener.

Mary belonged to St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy, where she worked for over 30 years in the cafeteria. She loved being active in her church and enjoyed being/working outside.

A private family service will be held at later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy.