MARY ELLEN A. MEEHLING

PIQUA — Mary Ellen A. “Pete” Meehling, 93, of Piqua, passed away at 3:25 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born June 22, 1927 at Piqua Memorial Hospital to the late Herbert C. and Ruth E. (Erwin) Eiting.

She married James P. Meehling May 17, 1947 in Piqua; he preceded her in death in 1979.

Survivors include three children, Tim Meehling of Nelsonville, Elaine (Marlin) Sage Jr. of Piqua; Molly (Jim) Edwards of Plano, Texas; eight grandchildren, Mallory, Mandy, Britton, Brayden, Gina, Glenda, Jennifer, Matthew; ten great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren a nephew, David C. Smith, and two nieces, Dorthea Cassleman and Kristine Stewart. She was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Smith.

Pete was a 1945 graduate of Piqua Central High School where she played the marimba for special programs and events. She worked for Orr Felt & Blanket Co., Gerlach’s Flowers, Decker’s and for Piqua Sears store for many years from which she retired. She was an active member of Piqua Baptist Church. She loved working with people and was always willing to help others, especially when it came to her children. She was a Boy and Girl Scout Leader, past President of the Band Boosters, involved in the PTA and many other activities her children were involved with. Additionally, she was a member of the Redhatter’s and enjoyed all crafts, knitting and working puzzles.

A graveside service to honor her life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P.O. Box 502 Troy, OH 45373 or the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.

