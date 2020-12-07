JON J. KOLTER

PIQUA — Jon Joseph Kolter, age 72, of Piqua, passed away at 5:31 PM on December 4, 2020 at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County – Inpatient Unit, Troy. Jon was born in Bluefield, WV on September 8, 1948 to the late Ferdinand and Helen (Hemm) Kolter.

On December 8, 1972 in Piqua, he married Vicki B. (Bissett) Kolter and she survives.

Jon is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law: James and Barbara Kolter, Piqua; sister: Jill Phillips, Orlando, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

Jon graduated from Piqua Catholic High School in 1967 and attended Wright State University. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Jon was an over the road truck drive for AO Smith, Tipp City, for many years. He loved to fish at lake St. Marys and Indian Lake. He also enjoyed golfing at Echo Hills Golf Course in Piqua.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, PO Box 502, Troy, OH or Miami County Humane Society. 1110 N. Co. Rd. 25A, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.melcher-sowers.com.