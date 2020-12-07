JAMES F. SOLOMON

TROY — James Franklin Solomon, age 87 of Troy, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Koester Pavilion, Troy.

James was born in New Carlisle, OH on April 9, 1933 to the (late) Ralph Solomon and DaLee (Dutton) Gilliam; retired with 37 years of service from Chrysler; enjoyed boating and camping, loved to work carpentry and construction, “always working”, an avid Cleveland Brown Fan, loved his “DODGE” trucks, and loved his family especially the little kids.

Preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Betty Lou (Carpenter) Solomon in 1976; brother, Roland Solomon; and sisters, Charlotte Whitaker, Barbara Bowshier, and Leah Kiser.

James is survived by his children and their spouses, Rick & Angela Solomon, Tammie & Andy Root, Cindi & Jorge Salas; step-children, Joann Bitner, Marty Dieperink, and John Brian Dieperink; 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren and one on the way; one great-great-grandson; many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Bill Solomon; sister, Mary Lou Welbaum; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Graveside Service and Interment 10:00 AM was held Monday at Highland Cemetery, Covington with his son, Rick Solomon officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com.

Thank you to Koester Pavilion for their wonderful care of our father.