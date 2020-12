DAYTON — Amy Lynn Gibson (Guenin), age 44, of Dayton, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at Brooks Hospital, Dunkirk, New York.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, December 12, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home.