TIFFIN — Gerald Winters, age 80, of Tiffin formerly of West Milton, Passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Mercy Health- Tiffin Hospital. He was born September 25, 1940 to the late Clarence and Nora Winters in Columbus, OH.

He is preceded in death by wife Ruth E. Winters (Wagner).

He will be missed and remembered by his loving children David Winters of Dayton, Mike and Elaine Winters of Fulton, MO, Jane Bickley of Tiffin, and Julie Rose of Dayton; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and by his brother James Winters.

Jerry worked in various hardware stores throughout his life. He was a silly and sweet man, who was a big Ohio State buckeyes fan. He was a former active member of the West Milton Jaycee.

Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Hale Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton is handling arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice of Tiffin. Online memories of Gerald may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.