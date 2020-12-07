PIQUA — Florence M. Jones, 95, of Piqua, joined her Lord and Savior at 6:30 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at her son’s residence in Troy. She was born March 4, 1925 in Pliny, West Virginia to the late John A. and Esta F. (Fellure) Whitt.

She married Virgil W. Jones Jr. December 24, 1945 in Dunbar, West Virginia; he preceded her in death March 10, 2009.

Survivors include two sons, Paul E. (Lona) Jones of Troy, Keith A. (Mary) Jones of Mt. Dora, Florida; two granddaughters, Kelley Rudy and Kristin (Drew) Borton; six great grandchildren; and one brother, Jerry (Carolyn) Whitt of Vero Beach, Florida.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy L. Whitt, J. Lee Whitt; and one sister, Mary Richard.

Mrs. Jones was a 1944 graduate of Winfield High School of West Virginia and retired as a Clerk from the Hobart Corporation. She was a long time devout member of Piqua Baptist Church where she regularly taught the boy’s Sunday School for nearly twenty years. She was a talented, self taught seamstress and enjoyed making dresses and over twenty-five quilts over the years as well as other various crafts. She enjoyed maintaining her home, cooking and baking. In her younger years, she enjoyed traveling. After retiring, she and her husband loved to go camping and cherished the friendships they made at Hueston Woods. She will be missed by her loving family.

A service to honor her life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Donald R. Wells officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Piqua Baptist Church, 1402 W. High St., Piqua, OH 45356 or Hospice of Miami County Inc., P.O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373.

