FLETCHER — C. Richard “Dick” Smith, age 92, of Fletcher passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 in Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy, Ohio. Born on May 6, 1928 in Logan County, Ohio, Dick was the son of the late Howard E. and Arlene (Howell) Smith.

Dick married Inez C. Worthington on August 17, 1945 and she survives. Together they raised two children: Don (Carla) Smith of Dublin, Ohio and Rita (Dave) Austin of Tipp City, OH.

He was a loving grandfather to four grandchildren, three of whom survive: Terra (Tim) Cameron of Plain City, Ohio, Tyler (Megan) Smith of Jamestown, North Carolina, Kyle (Leigha) Austin of Tipp City, Ohio; and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Judy Baker of Sidney, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Zach Austin, a brother and sister-in law, Jerry and Wilma Smith, and a brother-in law Melvin Baker.

Dick was a lifelong farmer and an avid hunter with several impressive deer mounts. He was recently named as the 2020 Person of the Year in the Ohio Outdoor News. Another milestone this year was that he and Inez celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. Dick was a member of GreenView United Church of Christ, Sidney, Ohio and the Port Jefferson Masonic Lodge.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Plattsville Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Larry Grunden of the GreenView United Church of Christ presiding.

Donations in memory of Dick may be made to GreenView UCC, 3041 Leatherwood Creek Road, Sidney, Ohio 45365.

Suber-Shively Funeral Home, Fletcher, OH is serving the family.