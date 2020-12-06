Troy, Piqua, Tippecanoe, Covington, Miami East wrestlers get season underway

SIDNEY — Troy, Piqua and Tippecanoe all wrestled at the Sidney Duals Saturday, along with Vandalia-Butler and Sidney.

Troy coach Doug Curnes saw a lot of good things, despite missing two of their best wrestlers.

“I thought our young team did wonderfully without Zach Evans and Noah Leach,” Curnes said. “When we get them back and get them all down to weight, we will make duals a priority.”

Freshman Caleb Gray (106) went 3-1 with a pin.

Sophomore Nolan Fox (113) had two pins and a major decision and sophomore Xavier Poffenberger (182) had two pins.

Aaron Oates (132), Naathan Brewster (145), Danny Murray (145), Joe Cusick (182) and Cheyanne Meade (220) all had pins, while Gabe Cusick (182) had a major decision.

Piqua coach Scott Kaye has a young team and had several wrestlers out Saturday.

So, even though the Indians didn’t win any matches, he was encouraged by what he saw.

“I think we would have had a chance in a couple (of the duals) if we had everybody,” Kaye said. “We had some good moments and then we had some moments, which are things we can learn from.”

Two freshman shined for the Indians.

Landon Martin (182) went 4-0 with two pins.

“Landon (Martin) worked really hard in the off-season,” Kaye said. “He was wrestling guys that were older than him and just went out and battled in every match. I was really proud of him.’

Max Kaye continued his success from junior high.

At 126 pounds, he wen 4-1 with three pins, with one of his wins coming at 132 pounds.

Kaye’s loss was to the defending conference champion from Sidney and he had a win over Butler’s Parker Lee, a returning state qualifier.

“That was a huge win over Parker Lee,” Scott Kaye said. “He was coming off a tough match with the defending conference champion. He just got off to a slow start against him. He got too far down. He did a good job battling back. We will wrestle him differently next time.

“He started slow again against Parker Lee, but then he came back and took control of the match. He moved up to 132 pounds for a match with Tipp (Tippecanoe). He got down early in that match and came back and won.”

Averi Wiley (106) went 2-1, while Isaac Bushnell (160) and Jonathan Stavinoha (285) went 2-2 with one pin.

Peyton Offenbacher (113) and Dylan Varvel (138) recorded pins, while Beth Herndon (145) wrestled well in her four matches.

Tippecanoe went 2-2 with wins over Piqua and Troy.

The Red Devils tied Sidney, but lost on criteria.

“We did good for our first event of the year,” Tippecanoe coach Nick Petro said. “Our aggression level and putting ourselves in positions to win during scrambles was great to see. Our technique is coming along very well due to the circumstances of how our season has been.

“I am pleased with our progression and look forward to seeing the growth of our student athletes.”

Noah Schwieterman (106) and Sean Kelly (138) led Tipp, with both going 4-0.

Buccs win

at Northeastern

SPRINGFIELD — Covington’s high school wrestling team had a nice start to their season, winning the 6-team Northeastern Invitational on Saturday. The Buccs went 5-0 overall, and had eight individual wrestlers go undefeated on the day.

Covington opened with a 78-6 victory over Urbana, before defeating Tecumseh, 54-22. The Buccs then won 64-12 over Kenton Ridge, and defeated Hillsboro, 76-0. Covington concluded the day with a 76-6 victory over Northeastern to win the tournament.

Carson Taylor (106, pin), Michael Hagan (113, 2 pins), Kellan Anderson (126, pin), Trentin Alexander (170, 2 pins), Jensen Wagoner (182, 4 pins) and Duncan Cooper (220, 2 pins) all went 5-0 for the Buccs.

Jericho Quinter (120, 3 pins) and Cael Vanderhorst (138, 4 pins) both went 6-0 on the day as they were able to pick up an additional victory over wrestlers from Southeastern after taking a forfeit against one of the five primary schools. In his final bout of the day, Cael picked up his 150th high school career victory.

Connor Sindelir (152, pin) and Caleb Miller (160, 4 pins) both went 4-1, while Jackson Shiverdecker (132) and Hayden Barker (220, 3 pins) finished 3-1. Luke Brown (145) and David Robinson (152, pin) went 2-1, while Trey Kiser (170, pin) finished 3-2, and Scott Blumenstock (285, pin) went 1-1.

East wrestlers

go to Findlay

FINDLAY — The Miami East wrestling team went 1-4 against some very strong competition at the Findlay Duals Saturday.

East defeated Walsh Jesuit 36-34, but lost matches to Perrysburg 54-21, Columbian 44-35, Wauseon 42-29 and Findlay 35-31.

Cooper Shore (113) went 5-0 with a pin and a tech fall, while Max Shore (120) went 5-0 with a pin.

David Davis (145) was 4-1 with a pin, while Drake Bennett (195) was 3-2 with a pin and Dustin Winner (285) was 2-1 with a pin.

Daniel Martin (132) and Jarrett Winner (220) both won two matches and had a pin.

Also recording pins were Chance Rust (126), Garrett Kowalak (138) and Hunter Randall (160).