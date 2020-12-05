Troy Police Department reports.

Information filed by the Troy Police Department:

Nov. 30

THREAT: Officers responded to Lowe’s for a bomb threat around 7 p.m. Report taken.

Dec. 1

THEFT: A theft report was investigated at Walmart. No charges filed.

ROBBERY: Derek Boggs, 40, of Troy, was charged with second-degree felony robbery in the 900 block of Stonyridge Avenue. The victim claimed Boggs kicked him out of the residence with little clothing in cold weather and stole his Iphone. The officer attempted to knock on the door but Boggs refused to answer the door.

STUDENT ISSUE: A truancy officer requested SRO Long to make a welfare check on a student.

Dec. 2

TRESPASS: Juan Soto, 39, of Troy, was charged with trespass at the Stouder Center.

THEFT: A theft complaint was filed at Budget Inn.

VEHICLE STOLEN: An officer responded to the 1500 block of McKaig Avenue for a theft of a motor vehicle.

Dec. 3

OVI: Around 6 p.m. an officer responded to the area of West Main Street of a possible male suffering from a gunshot wound while in a vehicle on the northbound off-ramp off of West Main. The subject, Victor Washington, 32, of Dayton, was determined to be intoxicated and had fallen asleep in the roadway. He was charged with driving under the influence, OVI refusal with prior conviction and open container and released to a sober party.