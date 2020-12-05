Schools keep COVID-19 cases at bay

MIAMI COUNTY — As Ohio’s number of positive cases continues to climb, Miami County school districts have adjusted their learning schedules and have kept case numbers lower than the general population.

Ohio school COVID-19 case numbers are updated every week on Thursday and include students and staff on-site within the district. Staff members include teachers, administrators, support staff, and coaches.

“As of now we are seeing minimal spread in the schools,” said Miami County Public Health’s school liaison Nikki Maurer. “The schools are doing their best to try to maintain the distance when possible. The students are doing well at wearing their masks. The schools have all been in frequent, close communication with the health department.

“The majority of the school cases that we are seeing are from exposures outside of school,” Maurer added. “Many are from positive household cases or from get-togethers that are not associated with the schools. The schools are doing what they can to try to keep the students in school.”

As of Dec. 3, Troy City Schools was ranked 51 — the highest in Miami County — on the list of 1,346 schools and/or districts throughout the state, with 73 cumulative COVID-19 cases among staff and students. Troy City Schools shifted to its hybrid in-person learning plan on Nov. 30.

“We can exercise a little more control in schools than most other places in the general population can,” Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper said. “We have done our best to ensure social distancing whenever possible, and when social distancing isn’t possible, we ask students to wear masks. Our teachers and staff members wear masks throughout the day. Through our contact tracing, we do not believe any students or staff members have caught COVID-19 while within our buildings.”

The MCPH’s Vicky Knisley-Henry said a good number of schools have opted to go to virtual learning or some type of hybrid schedule recently with the surge in community cases.

“I think this move was a good choice to help keep the spread down in the schools. The schools really have done a great job keeping the students and staff as safe as possible,” she said.

Along with quarantine, social distancing, mask, and sanitation requirements, staffing in all areas —classroom, busing, food services — seems to be an issue across the county and the state.

Covington Exempted Village Superintendent Gene Gooding said the district has had difficulty on occasion with substitute teachers.

“We have had a few days when it has been impossible to find full-day substitutes for staff members who are out,” he said. “Thankfully, our teachers and staff members have done an excellent job filling in for one another. Our staff is definitely working harder than ever to provide our kids with a great education.”

Tipp City Schools is using substitute teachers when they are available and has been reassigning staff, such as custodians and cafeteria workers from the middle and high schools to the other buildings that are still meeting in-person.

Quarantine of students and staff members have caused interruptions to instruction, and staff shortages are being handled with staff members covering classes for each other, and working remotely where the opportunity presents itself, according to Milton-Union Schools Superintendent Dr. Brad Ritchey.

Bradford Exempted Village School District Superintendent Joe Hurst echoed these sentiments.

“We have had some days when we were short on substitutes and the teachers and administration have consistently worked together to cover classes,” he said.

Hurst also recognized the effort on behalf of students to keep in-person classes possible.

“While masks are not always comfortable, our students have done a great job of wearing them during school and even during after-school events,” he said. “I believe that most students and families know that the only way to continue a traditional style of education is to keep the masks on.”

As schools march forward towards the Christmas holiday, school officials will see what health conditions await following the two-week holiday break.

“We face concerns every week as we deal with this,” Piper said. “We want nothing more than to be in person five days a week for all of our students who choose to do so. We definitely have concerns that the infection rates could continue to go up over the break, simply because of all the social interaction usually involved with the holidays. We will monitor the infection rates throughout the holidays and make a decision as we get closer to returning to school following the break.”

Newton Local School’s staffing challenges included its cafeteria staff being unable to work this past week. McBride reported 100 percent of students packed their lunch due to the cafeteria shutdown.

“We could not be more appreciative of our parents and the general community and their support for our school and all students. An example would be when we were faced with having no cafeteria personnel available to work, we ask parents to help us by packing lunches for their child. We had 100 percent compliance,” McBride said.

Miami East Local Schools Dr. Todd Rappold said, “Miami County Health Department has been very complimentary of the efforts of the staff, students, and parents in Miami East. The Health Department is aware of how hard everyone is working to ensure we stay in school this year and the community’s efforts in school have not gone unnoticed.”

The district moved to a hybrid schedule Nov. 16 after Miami County went to the Level 3 Red high-risk category.

“Everyone has played a role in making sure school has stayed open and we have not had to have discussions about going remote,” Rappold said. “It is a team effort and our parents and students have done a great job in following the protocols. We knew there was the potential for cases to rise and fall. Unfortunately, we are seeing an increase of cases in our community, but remain confident those numbers will decrease very soon.”

Piqua City Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson said the district works closely with both the Piqua and Miami County health departments regarding COVID-19 requirements.

“Assistant Superintendent Tony Lyons communicates with Piqua Health Director Amy Welker each morning and throughout the day and evenings, seven days a week, when necessary to discuss positive cases, contact tracing, and quarantine issues,” Thompson said. “Mr. Lyons then works with our amazing nursing staff to contact trace the student’s schedule to see if there are any additional students or staff that may need to quarantine for precautionary safety reasons.”

Between Sept. 8 and the end of November, Thompson said the district has had 31 students in grades K-12 test positive for the virus, which equates to less than 1 percent of the total student body.

• Tippecanoe Middle and High schools moved to remote learning as of Thursday, Nov. 19 after having a high absentee rate of students and staff. Currently, Broadway Elementary, Nevin Coppock Elementary, and LT Ball Intermediate Schools are still meeting for in-person instruction, and according to Tipp City Schools Superintendent Mark Stefanik, there is no plan to transition those students to remote learning at this time.

“The transition to remote learning is going extremely well. We learned from our experiences in the spring and improved delivery of remote learning. Our teachers are extremely creative with their content, assignments, and expectations,” Stefanik said.

• Milton Union continues in-person instruction, with some students electing to do remote learning. According to Superintendent Dr. Brad Ritchey, the district is working closely with parents, families, and Miami County Public Health as they contact trace, quarantine, and maintain as safe of an environment as possible for their staff and students.

“In-person instruction has gone well. For the families electing to participate remotely, there was an adjustment period for several students, but both in-person and remote learning has gone as well as possible. There are exceptions, and our staff members intervene and provide support to families as needed,” Ritchey said.

• Bethel Local Schools announced Monday that the middle school would be transitioning to remote learning from Dec. 3 through Dec. 18 due to 50 percent of the middle school population being out with COVID-19 or due to exposure to the virus. At this time, Bethel Elementary and High Schools will continue in-person instruction until further notice.

• Covington Exempted Village School District will continue in-person education for the foreseeable future, according to Superintendent Gene Gooding.

“Keeping our kids in school is very important to our community, and they have done a wonderful job of helping us meet all of our new requirements,” Gooding said. “With everyone’s help, we certainly hope and believe that we can continue with in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year.”

• Newton Local School’s Superintendent Pat McBride said its district’s biggest challenge has been staffing.

” We have utilized our human resources to the maximum as well as employed some creative coverage for teachers and staff. I highly commend our entire staff for wanting and appreciating the desire to have students attend school in person. Our parents and community want our kids in school,” McBride said. Other challenges include sending students home due to quarantine requirements.

“It’s been unfortunate that we’ve had to send kids home to quarantine just because of the 6-foot social distancing requirement that cannot be ensured at all times throughout the day,” McBride said.” As a result, we have to send kids home that are healthy and when they come back they’re healthy. It just doesn’t seem fair to those kids. We are getting by though.”