Restaurant inspections

Information provided by the Miami County Public Health Department.

Nov. 24

• Circle K, 3519 South County Road 25-A, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Nov. 25

• Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 439 N. Elm St., Troy — Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. In the undercounter portion of the reach-in prep cooler on the main kitchen island, observed raw beef steaks being stored above raw seafood. Based on the internal cook temperature of these products, raw beef steaks (155F) shall be stored below raw seafood (145F). Upon informing the PIC, the storage order in this unit was corrected.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. In the salad prep unit located in the pantry area, observed open bag of spinach and previously diced cherry tomatoes without date marks. In the single door stand up cooler across from the ice machine, observed ‘dauph’ potato dish; several house made sauces and container of prepped salad all without proper date marks. Upon informing the PIC, these items were all able to be properly dated at the time of inspection (11/24 prep date).

Corrected During Inspection; Critical; Repeat: Ready-to-eat, TCS food not properly discarded when required. In the stand up cooler in the pantry area, observed a bottle of house made ranch date marked for 11/9. In the stand up cooler across from the ice machine, observed house made thai glaze sauce and bacon marmalade past their use-by dates (11/21 and 11/19, respectively). Upon making the PIC aware, these items were voluntarily pulled and discarded at the time of inspection.

Critical: Presence of live insects, rodents, and other pests. Observe severe presence of gnats and fruit flies in the bar area. Remove standing water and clean drains to eliminate conditions for pests to thrive.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. Observed water pooling in the bottom of the salad prep station in the pantry area of the main kitchen. Repair unit so condensation leak is no longer present and equipment is maintained in good repair.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed cutting boards in the prep area of the kitchen to be deeply scored and stained. Cutting boards are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.

Equipment components are not intact, tight or properly adjusted. In the pantry area of the main kitchen, the stand up reach-in cooler door handle was observed in disrepair. Repair or replace handle to reach-in.

Irreversible registering temperature indicator not readily accessible for hot water mechanical warewashing operations. The facility was without irreversible heat strips to test the high temp dish machine at the time of inspection. The PIC was able to have a food employee call to place an order for more thermolabels at the time of inspection.

Non-food contact surfaces of equipment are unclean. Observed food debris, residue, and build up in the following locations: 1. Dry storage wire rack shelving 2. wire rack shelving in the prep area walk-in cooler 3. Inside of the microwave 4. Inside the cheese reach-in cooler in the prep area 5. door gaskets on the walk-in cooler in the prep area 6. the stainless storage cubby holders of main kithcen island for storing clean dishware

Facility not maintained clean. Observed food debris, residue and build up in the following locations: 1. Floors behind reach-ins in the prep area of the kitchen 2. Floors under wire rack shelving in the prep area of the kitchen 3. Floors behind the grill line and fryers 4. walls in the dish area, above and below the dish table 5. floors and cove base finish areas along the walls in the dish area.

Corrected During Inspection: Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed an activated roof leak in the main kitchen area at the time of inspection from heavy rainfall. The issue was immediately observed and resolved at the time of inspection by the owner.

Nov. 30

• Golden Bowl, 15 S. Weston Road, Troy — Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed non-TCS cookie and dessert items left out and unpackaged at the buffet line from the previous day’s buffet operation. Improper overnight storage of food items. Cease overnight food storage at buffet.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed bowls of ice cream toppings at the buffet area, which is closed on Monday’s, to be uncovered and unprotected. When the buffet is closed, and the ice cream toppings are not in continuous use, ensure these items are kept covered and protected at all times. Observed cooked eggrolls in the reach in cooler and walk-in cooler not kept covered. Upon making the PIC aware, the egg rolls were covered.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed several single service containers and a large stainless container of sweet and sour sauce sitting at room temperature on the main kitchen island prep unit. Upon informing the PIC, all sweet and sour sauces were voluntarily discarded. Ensure TCS sauces are kept either hot or cold held or time marked for up to 4 hours.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Refrigerated, ready-to-eat, TCS foods not properly date marked. The facility was observed to not be date marking any of their time/temperature controlled for safety products. Discussed with the PIC when date marking should occur. PIC stated items are held for a maximum of up to 3 days. If held for more than 24 hours, any TCS products should be date labeled. PIC began the process of date marking all undated items at the time of inspection.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Working containers of poisonous or toxic materials not properly labeled. Container of grill/oven cleaner on chemical storage shelf observed unlabeled. Upon informing the PIC, the unlabeled spray bottle was labeled with its common name.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Unapproved chemical sanitizer used on food contact surfaces. Observed facility using bleach that was not EPA registered on food contact surfaces. Upon making PIC aware, the facility switched to the EPA registered sanitizer that was located on-site at the facility.

Outer opening not protected. Observed an inadequate door sweep allowing excessive amounts of light and a large gap to be present beneath the perimeter of the door and the weather stripping. Replace door sweep to ensure no sunlight or gaps are present.

Corrected During Inspection: Food not protected from contamination. Observed clean water pitchers in the beverage/server’s station area becoming contaminated with splash from the adjacent hand sink. Cease storage of clean dish in this area.

Observed container of food utensils at the buffett and container of utensils on a food cart under the dish table to be scattered and disorganized. Store utensils organized with handles all facing the same direction to prevent potential contamination of the food contact surfaces of these pieces of equipment.

Re-use of single-service or single-use articles. Observed shredded cheese being held in a reused ice cream tub.

Corrected During Inspection; Critical: Food contact surfaces not easily cleanable. Observed movable wood cutting block on stainless storage shelf across from 3-comp sink. PIC stated this was left from the previous license holder. Remove wood cutting block as this surface is not cleanable. PIC voluntarily discarded.

Cutting blocks or boards cannot be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed prep top cooler cutting boards and movable cutting boards deeply scored and scratched.

Physical facilities not maintained in good repair. Observed catch bucket next to mop basin catching water from an apparent roof leak. The owner of the building complex was on-site at the time of inspection. As the license holder, work with the building owner to fully address the leak issue.