No excuses when preparing your home to sell

Remember when you were little, and made excuses for not making your bed, washing the dishes, or carrying out the trash? If you’re planning to sell your home soon, those same excuses can be costly.

When buyers see your home for the first time, and notice the unmowed yard, or dirty dishes in the sink, what do you think the consequences might be? Regardless of the excuses you make, buyers are likely to begin deducting dollars off their offer for each shortcoming your home exhibits.

Before the first buyer sees your home, ask your real estate representative to “walk through” your home to identify needed improvements. Take whatever steps are necessary to complete those improvements before your home is shown.

If necessary, begin with major repairs like carpet, new roof, painting, etc. While costly, these improvements will discourage drastic price reductions by prospective buyers. Minor repairs deserve the same attention. Why let a torn screen, broken window, or plumbing leak keep you from achieving your goal of selling your home?

Take time for cosmetic improvements, too. Organize closets, pack away unneeded clothing, and put away all those personal items in the bathroom. Make your bed every day and keep the dishes washed and put away.

In short, set the stage for buyers. Make sure every time they enter your home, they leave on an emotional high. Most home buying decisions are emotional, giving you the edge, so take time to turn your home into the castle of your buyers’ dreams. You won’t need to make excuses for anything because all your work will be done!