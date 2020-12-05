Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Dec. 1

DAMAGE: A resident in the 200 block of West Franklin Street, Pleasant Hill, reported a window was damaged and a subject tried to gain entry. Case pending.

ID FRAUD: A Newberry Twp. resident reported her identity had been stolen.

ANIMAL ISSUE: A deputy was dispatched to the 4000 block of Iddings Road, West Milton, in reference to an animal complainant. The deputy found two stray dogs in a fenced-in area with goats. Multiple goats had injuries from the dogs. Deputy Fraley of the Miami County Animal Shelter was contacted by phone and will be taking over this investigation.

Dec. 2

FRAUD: A resident in Newton Twp. reported her Amazon account was hacked and someone was trying to buy a TV.

STUDENT ISSUES: The School Resource Officer Osting spoke with two students at the Upper Valley Career Center reference harassing each other over social media and the telephones. Both students were warned for telecommunication harassment and released back to class.

Dec. 3

OVI: A subject was in custody of suspicion of OVI after a traffic stop in the area of West State Route 41 and Eldean Road, Concord Twp.

PROPERTY: A deputy responded to the area north of the CSX tracks on N. County-Road 25-A, near Looney Road in Piqua. The deputy made contact with ODOT employees. They advised they had located a blue plastic bin on the side of the roadway. The bin contained a set of coveralls, a set of Frog Togg rain gear, a small pocket knife, a box of 45-70 ammo with 38 rounds in the box, and two hats. No identification was located in or on the bin.

Dec. 4

LITTERING: A subject was cited for littering following a traffic stop in the area of E. Statler Road and Troy-Sidney road, Piqua.