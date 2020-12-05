Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Taylor Riffell to Michael Mueller, one lot, $148,000.

Harlow Builders Inc. to S.M. O’Neal construction, one lot, $49,900.

Estate of Patricia Chavis to Tia James, one lot, $0.

Colleen Branscum, Jacob Branscum, colleen Moloney to Kevin Lear, trustee, Nancy Lear, trustee, Lear Family Revocable Living Trust, one lot, $258,000.

Shawna Burkholder, Stephen Burkholder to Shawna Burkholder, Stephen Burkholder, one lot, $0.

C. Eileen Lucas, Catherine Lucas, Jesse Lucas, Robert Lucas to Teresa Gustafson, one lot, $147,900.

Sandra Weaver to Chad Widener, Elizabeth Widener, one lot, $164,900.

Kevin Swepston, Randy Swepston to Denise Baker, Paul Baker, one lot, $242,000.

Carol Frasca Trust to Lawrence Bergman, Maryann Bergman, one lot, $209,800.

Lou Ann Jenkins, Lou Ann Taylor, Phillip Taylor to James Boggs, one lot, $65,900.

Up North Construction Ltd. to Paul Wharton, one lot, $285,900.

Carol Owens, Timothy Owens to Barbara Cline, one lot, $93,000.

Thomas Sands, Tonya Sands to Gols Investment Group LLC, one lot, $200,000.

Anthony Moon, Melissa Moon, Melissa Roberts to Ryan Garver, one lot, $185,000.

PIQUA

Jeffrey Elliott, trustee, Elliott Irrevocable Living Trust to Anthony Paulus, one lot, $139,900.

Barbara Foster, James Foster, Barbara Freiberg to Barbara Foster, $0.

Robert Herron to Melissa Shepherd, $0.

Estate of Vern Nill Jr., Jaime Stebbins, executor to Leann Smith, Patrick Smith, one lot, $45,000.

Larry Bredeson, successor, Mary Bredeson Family Trust, Janis Schwarzkopf, successor to Diana Elson, trustee, Janet Poling Keystone Inheritance Trust, $251,000.

Estate of Angie Hill, Lauren Laug, executor to Abigail Wilkins, one lot, $124,000.

Shirley Rasor to Marsha Vanculin, one lot, $54,500.

Sharon Espey, Lonnie Hamilton, Sharon Hamilton to Matthew Perreira, Stephanie Perreira, one lot, $180,000.

Sondra Casey to Brandy Stahl, one lot, $69,900.

Pierce Business Properties to NCV Ohio II LLC, a part lot, $50,000.

Lindsay Kazer, Sue Teach to Lisa Shockley, a part lot, $230,000.

Sydney Bowers, Sydney Russell to Kimberly Wellman, a part lot, $118,300.

TIPP CITY

Frederick Gillenwater, Sarah Gillenwater to Amy Polisetty, two part lots, $226,000.

Estate of Bobby Joe Isaac, Clinton Isaac, administrator to Eric Kreinbrink, Meisha Kreinbrink, one lot, $352,000.

Craig Sweeney, Lindsey Sweeny to Zawadzki Realty, oen lot, $242,000.

Joanna Sowders, Michael Sowders to Danielle Lee, Zach Lee, one lot, $340,000.

Bethany Koester, Derek Koester to Karen Smith, one lot, $189,900.

Anthony Gough, Linda Gough, Michael Gough, Charles Johnson, Julie Johnson to Katherine Pfeffer, one lot, $97,500.

Patricia Minneman Revocable Living Trust, Joseph Minneman, trustee, to Judith Games, Wayne Games, one lot, $575,000.

Paul Yeager Jr. to Sandra Slezak, one lot, $225,000.

Carol Borowski Revocable Living Trust, to Carol Borowski, Clifford Borrows, one lot, $0.

Cheryl McKee, James McKee to McKee Family Properties, one lot, one part lot, $0.

FLETCHER

Nationstar HECM Acquisition Trust, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, trustee to Adam Shoe, one lot, $42,800.

LAURA

Alan Netzley, Linda Netzley to Rena Overholser, two part lots, one lot, $44,500.

Ellen Cabeen to Forrest Black, two lots, $137,500.

WEST MILTON

Diana Wendling to Anthony Brown, Tammy Turner, a part lot, $18,000.

Christine Bush, James Bush to Jordan Elam, Lisa Winkle, one lot, $105,000.

HUBER HEIGHTS

April Doriety, Raymond Doreity to HOzel Tolbert, Teresa Tolbert, one lot, $268,000.

NVR Inc. to Shaun Hunt, two lots, $306,200.

Jacquelynn Heath to Chavon Hood, two lots, $252,000.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV, two lots, $54,800.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV, two lots, $57,200.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Fischer Single Family Homes IV, two lots, $55,200.

POTSDAM

Courtney Polhamus to Seth Pace, two lots, $123,600.

BETHEL TWP.

Michael Carpenter, Nyssa Carpenter to Danny Keen, Teresa Keen, 2.0 acres, $55,000.

BROWN TWP.

Estate of Victor C. Caven to Beckyanne Caven, 46.720 acres, 0.413 acres, $0.

Lori Ingle, Randall Ingle to Raymond Casey, 2.001 acres, $272,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Janice Neitzke, Robert Neitzke to James Hempker, Rebecca Hempker, one lot, $372,000.

Christian Statler Smart Heirs LLC to Piqua Materials, 38.660 acres, 3.389 acres, 15.396 acres, part of Washington Twp. Transaction of $5,941,300.

Chad Widener, Elizabeth Widener to Amy Tharp, one lot, $272,000.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Freedom Acre Trust, Gary Seitz, trustee, Kimberly Seitz, trustee to Gary Seitz, Kimberly Seitz, 10.271 acres, $0.

Mickey Thompson to Brian Chesser, Erin Chesser, $240,000.

MONROE TWP.

Cynthia Bone, executor, Estate of Caroli Miller to Susie Darst, one lot, $159,900.

Charles Posey, William Posey to Sara Simpson, Tyler Simpson, one lot, $296,000.

Thomas Cramer, Jennifer Leithiser to Thomas Cramer, Jennifer Leithiser, $0.

Dale Mosier IRA, Equity Trust Company, Susanne Mosier to Diane Long, Joseph Long, 10.310 acres, $216,000.

Jeremy Hamilton, Sarah Hamilton to Joel Wren, 0.682 acres, $149,900.

North Branch Land Company to Ronald Re, Sue Ann Re, one lot, $62,900.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Chester Brewster, Connie Brewster to Emily Jones, 10.03 acres, $0.

Emily Jones to Brian Garber, Paula Garber, 10.003 acres, $225,000.

NEWTON TWP.

A. Sue Flory, Loren Flory to Jason Flory, Julie Flory, 1.44 acres, 0.181 acres, 8.878 acres, $0.

John Hammond, Lynn Hammond to Turf Pro Park, $105,000.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Chad Bingham, Elizabeth Bingham to Jon Shumaker, one lot, $130,000.

David Hules, Joy Hules to Dean Winner, Shalin Winner, one lot, $550,000.

STAUNTON TWP.

John Callahan to Jennifer Buchert, Jeremy Buchert, 1.515 acres, $180,000.

UNION TWP.

Mary Price Trust, Richard Price Trust, Price Family Trust to Brandy Schnell-Smith, Douglas Smith, 6.613 acres, $145,000.

Edward Stefanko and Sandra Stefanko Revocable Living Trust, Sandra Stefanko, trustee to Dustin Weikert, Sarah Weikert, 4.044 acres, $29,100.

Faye Kelley, Lewis Kelley to Jolene Kelley, 5.0 acres, $168,800.

Triple D and B LLC to Jacob Ostendorf, Courtney Polhamus, 5.016 acres, $345,000.

WASHINGTON TWP.

John Mackellar, Vicky Mackellar to Danielle Albright, Steven Albright, one lot, $389,900.

Angela Fogt, Deric Fogt to Angela Fogt, Deric Fogt, 6.66 acres, $0.

Lori Sink, successor co-trustee, Bryan Smith, successor co-trustee, Victoria Smith Revocable Living Trust, to Toopes Investments LLC, 5.0 acres, $40,000.

Christian Statler Smart Heirs LLC to Piqua Materials, 95.423 acres, 19.138 acres,, 2.436 acres, 22.848 acres, 41.714 acres, 7.707 acres, 6.831 acres, 5.191 acres, 0.7597 acres, 179.289 acres, 0.0003 acres, 45.710 acres, 0.845 acres, $5.941,300.