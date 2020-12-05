Holiday lights tour underway

TIPP CITY — To brighten up the holidays, Tipp Monroe Community Services has organized a driving tour and holiday decoration contest for Tipp City and Monroe Township residents called Tipp City Lights. The tour is underway and runs through Friday, Dec. 25 from 6-9 p.m. Maps are available on the organization’s website or at the office until Dec. 23.

During the Christmas Lights Driving Tour there will also be a holiday decorating contest. To vote, visit the homes on the map through Dec. 18 and choose your favorite display. You can cast your vote via text to (937) 506-6350. Text only the address of the home you like the best.

According to Katie Sonnanstine, program coordinator, “Official judges have been selected from the community and will vote as well as the community. The judges’ scores will be added to the number of votes each home receives.”

Only one vote per phone number is allowed. There will be first, second and third place winners that will be announced on Dec. 21. Contest winners will be recognized with a yard sign, photo post on Facebook and Instagram and will have a photo of their house and a write-up in a local newspaper.