FFA member of month named

CASSTOWN — The December 2020 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Keira Kirby. She is a sophomore and second-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Her parents are Kenny and Jenni Kirby of Piqua.

Kirby was recently named the top fruit salesperson in the chapter’s annual fundraiser. She sold over $5,000 in fruit and related items. She is the highest-selling person in 20 years. She also participated in the 2020 Virtual National FFA Convention. Her Supervised Agricultural Experiences consists of market lambs and breeding goats.

TMCS accepting letters to Santa

TIPP CITY — Santa and the elves are social distancing at the North Pole and will not be able to make their annual visit to the Tipp-Monroe Community Services visit with Santa Event this year. Through Friday, Dec. 4, children can stop by the TMCS office at 3 E. Main Street to pick up a goody bag that includes a candy cane, coloring pages, and some surprises. Children can bring letters and pictures for Santa and place them in a special mailbox for the North Pole.

There will also be a Giving Tree available. Participants can choose an ornament with a family’s name on it and buy gifts to give to the family for Christmas.

The office will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with extended hours on Tuesday and Thursday when they will be open until 6:30 p.m.

The usual cost of admission to see Santa was a non-perishable food item or unwrapped toy for families who need assistance during the holiday season. Kathy Taylor, director of TMCS, requested that items still be donated for Needy Basket when visiting the office. Masks and social distancing must be followed when in the office.

In other news: Kathy Taylor, director of Tipp Monroe Community Services, announced that the Youth Rec Basketball Program is canceled for the season. The many restrictions that would have to be followed have made the program cost-prohibitive.

“The safety of our community is our priority in holding any event, class or sport,” Taylor said.

For more information, visit tmcomservices.org.

YMCA to offer basketball for

TROY — The Miami County YMCA in conjunction with the Troy Junior Basketball Association will offer boys and girls in first and second grade a scrimmage formatted basketball season to learn the basic rules and skills of the game. Sessions and games will be played on Sunday afternoons at the Miami County YMCA Robinson Branch from Jan. 10 to Feb. 14.

TJB Association coaches and local high school players (also accepting volunteer parents during registration) will instruct this six-week program. Weeks one through three will focus on skill development. Teams will be created for weeks for to six weeks for games.

Emphasis will be placed on fun and learning, with all participants receiving a basketball and a T-shirt for their games.

The cost is $35 per participant and registrations are taking place at the Robinson branch, by calling 440-9622, or online at www.miamicountyymca.net.

Roads to close

MIAMI COUNTY — Tipp-Elizabeth Road and Piqua-Lockington Road will be closed for tree trimming starting Monday, Dec. 7 and will be reopened Friday, Dec. 11.

Tipp-Elizabeth Road will be closed between State Route 201 to Dayton-Brandt Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Emergency crews and school buses will be allowed through the work area. Piqua-Lockington Road will also be closed between Clevenger Road to Lockington-Kirkwood Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Monday, Dec. 7 and will be reopened Friday, Dec. 11. Emergency crews and school buses will be allowed through the work area.