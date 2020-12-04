REBECCA S. JOHNSON KRAFT

TROY — Rebecca S. “Becky” Johnson Kraft, 72, of Troy OH died on December 2, 2020 at Wayne Hospital, Greenville, OH. She was born in Olean, NY on February 19, 1948, to the late Donald F. and Iris B. (Gallagher) Johnson.

Becky is survived by her son: Timothy Kraft of Aston, PA; siblings: David (Nancy) Johnson of Troy and Beverly (Tom) Daly of Jacksonville, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister: Patricia Johnson Smith and her beloved dog: Byron.

Becky attended Christian Life Center. She enjoyed writing music and singing, waterskiing in earlier years, backgammon, and playing games and cards. She was formerly employed at Wright State University before moving out west to California and Arizona.

Private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miami County Animal Shelter at 1110 N. Country Road 25A, Troy, OH 45373 or State of the Heart Hospice at 1350 North Broadway, Greenville, OH 45331.