VERSAILLES, IN — Michael G. Murray, age 71, of Versailles, IN passed away at 5:19 PM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Mercy Health – West, Cincinnati, OH. Michael was born in Piqua, OH on July 14, 1949 to the late Thomas R. and Jean Eleanor (Decker) Murray.

Michael is survived by his children and their spouses: Maureen (Murray) Lesak and Karl Flener, Chicago, IL; Michael S. and Jessie (Hanks) Murray, Cary, IL; and Molly Murray and Bill Peters, San Tan Valley, AZ; siblings and their spouses: Thomas R. and Joyce (Daugherty) Murray Jr., Piqua, OH; Patricia (Murray) and Larry Nader, Covington, KY; and Mary Ann (Murray) and Dan Wood, Denton, TX; six grandchildren: Harry Lesak, Zoe Lesak, Amani Flener, Shaafi Flener, Kellen Murray, and Lyla Murray; and many loving nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his infant brother, Stephen Joseph Murray.

Michael graduated from Piqua Catholic High School in 1967. He received his degree in Sales and Marketing Management from Xavier University in 1971. Michael was formerly employed with Ford Motor Company and most recently owned Wynn Danzur Marketing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date in 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.

Memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s memory to Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation – National Headquarters – ATTN: Financial Operations, 733 Third Avenue – Suite 510 New York, NY 10017 or to Michael’s church: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 331 South Buckeye Street, Osgood, IN 47037.

