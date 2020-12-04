MARY A. MEEKER

PIQUA — Mary Ann Meeker, 90, of Piqua, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 5:25 p.m. in the Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit of Upper Valley medical Center surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born May 29, 1930 in Piqua to the late Ward and Vesta (Myers) Elleman. She married C. Richard “Dick” Meeker August 19, 1950 in Pleasant Hill and he preceded her in death June 7, 1997.

Mary met Dick on a blind date in Piqua, OH while visiting relatives and he relentlessly courted her until she said “yes”, which meant leaving her home in Miami Beach, FL to marry a Midwestern farmer. Their love story endured forever.

Survivors include three children, Susie (David) Brown of Piqua, John (Cece) Meeker of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and Diane Morgan of Troy; eight grandchildren, Leslie (Dustin) Wenrich, William (Melissa) Armstrong, Sara (Andy) Patton, Libby (Nick) Langenderfer, Patrick Barela, Christy (Doug) Tipps, Shane (Regina) Meeker, Kevin (Ali) Meeker, Baylee Morgan, and Kaysee (Thomas) Bradley Jr.; 18 great grandchildren, Kassiana, Hayes, Ella, William, Michael, Claire, Cora, Cameron, Calvin, Jake, Spencer, Ian, Stevie, Sarah, Levi, Clay, Tegan, and Harrison.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her step-father, Guy Shroyer; and her sister and brother-in-law, Rachel (Nigel) Miller.

Mrs. Meeker was a longtime member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church, and also a lifelong member of a local Mothers Club. She volunteered for many years with the Meals On Wheels program at Piqua Memorial Hospital and loved being a part of the Reading Buddies program at Washington Elementary School.

Mary was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and now returns to her Lord and husband anxiously awaiting her. Mary adored spending time with family, especially on the farm watching the grandchildren run and play. She spent countless hours attending her children and grandchildren’s school and sporting events. It was a rare occasion that Mary ever missed anything that had to do with her grandchildren’s lives. Mary was an avid Buckeye fan and enjoyed vivacious gatherings with friends and family cheering them to victory. She and Dick travelled to Buckeye football games, both near and far, for decades. They also enjoyed many trips together to all corners of the world.

Today Mary is your final victory lap, a journey which frees you of chronic back pain and loneliness, from isolation due to the terrible pandemic. Today you are re-united with family and friends long gone and view from above the family with which you have nurtured for so many years. We see the brightness of your smile and the bounce in your step as you greet friends that you have yearned to see for so many years. While we will miss you terribly, we find joy knowing you are at peace.

A service to honor her life will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Westminster Presbyterian Church, The Nicholas School or St. Judes Children’s Hospital. Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.