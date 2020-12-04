JANE T. JACKSON

TROY — Jane Thompson Jackson, age of 103, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Caldwell House, Troy. She was born August 23, 1917, in Troy, Ohio, to her parents Arthur Millard & Flora (Sinks) Thompson.

Jane married Clyde Jackson on December 4, 1937, and together they shared a life for over 74 years. Mrs. Jackson was a 1935 graduate of Newton School and attended Defiance College. She worked for Miami Valley Milk Producers in Dayton, the Beery School of Horsemanship in Pleasant Hill, and worked on the family farm. She was a member of the Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren where she taught Sunday school and was a treasurer. She was a caretaker for her mother and grandmother. While attending Newton Schools, she enjoyed playing the violin in the orchestra and playing basketball.

She liked to do crafts, sew, and read books; especially her Bible. She was a kind and thoughtful person who will be remembered for her loving attitude, faith in God, and a positive outlook. She will be deeply missed by her loving family and friends.

She was preceded by her loving husband Clyde Leroy Jackson; her parents; son Byron Jackson; brothers Harold Thompson, Don Thompson.

She will be missed and remembered by her daughter and son-in-law Jolene & Lynn Shellenberger of Pleasant Hill; daughter-in-law Carol Jackson of Troy; grandchildren June Jackson (Bill) of Bowling Green, Deron & Dana Jackson of Cincinnati, Jeannie & Jon Riffle of Pleasant Hill, Jodi & Ron Duncan of Pleasant Hill, Jason & Amanda Shellenberger of Troy; 15 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren.

Due to Covid-19, a private family service will be held with interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Hill Church of the Brethren, 300 E. Monument Street, Pleasant Hill, Ohio 45359, or State of the Heart Hospice, 1350 N. Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Online memories my be left for the family at www.jackson-sarver.com