Troy’s capital projects to ‘ramp up’ in 2021

TROY — The city of Troy plans to add a third engineering technician in 2021 in anticipation of an increase in public works project such as its $12 million West Main Street reconstruction and the $6.1 million fire station next year.

At the Monday Finance Committee meeting, Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington reported that a third engineering tech had been part of the department until a retirement in 2008 led to the position being vacated for more than a decade.

On Monday, Titterington said due to the increase of projects in the upcoming years, the third engineering staff member was being requested. It is the only position being added to the city’s staff in 2021 and no city staff cuts were part of the budget. The salary for the third technician will be approximately $75,000, which will be split in thirds to be paid out from the engineering department as well as the water and sewer salary department funds in 2021.

Titterington said with the city’s population growth, the West Main Street project, its Ohio Public Work commission projects for Riverside Drive, and its upcoming design and reconstruction work on Stanfield, a third person was needed.

Ohio Public Works Commission projects for 2021 include $130,000 for the South Stanfield Phase I design plus stormwater, water and sewer design in 2021. Riverside Drive Phase 3 is estimated to cost $1,352,000, which includes Orchard Drive past the Duke Park entrance. The Phase 4 of Riverside includes the Duke Park entrance to the end of the park property for $648,000 including roadwork, stormwater, water and sewer work.

Capital improvement projects for the city of Troy include $650,000 for the construction administration/inspection phase of West Main Street; $800,000 in road paving; $525,000 for phase 1 of West Main Street right-of-way acquisition and $525,000 for phase 2 West Main Street right-of-way acquisition, $361,000 for West Main signal interconnect, $700,000 for utility duct bank for the corridor and $200,000 for utility line relocation.

The budget also includes $700,000 for the downtown streetscape of two quadrants of the Public Square. The other two quadrants will be budgeted for 2022. Titterington said the bricks have become mismatched and the curbs and sidewalks are deteriorating in the square area.

A traffic signal at West Main and Kings Chapel is also included in the 2021 Capital Improvement Fund for $451,613 and will use 100 percent of a traffic safety fund grant.

The 2021 budget includes an estimated $350,000 “one-stop-shop” community/welcome visitor center with public restroom facilities in downtown Troy as well as investment in industrial land as part of its economic development plan. The budget also includes the $6.1 million Fire Station No. 1 project.

Other Capital Improvement Fund items are in the 2021 budget include: $545,000 for the Madison Street lift station offset by a$470,000 state grant and $50,000 CDBG funds; $50,000 for the design of the downtown welcome center; $70,000 for concrete under the garage area of the Treasure Island Marina; and $50,000 for Treasure Island harbor dredging.

The budget also noted the city is planning to spend $3.5 million in 2024 for Experiment Farm and West Main Street improvements following the West Main Street project’s anticipated completion in 2023.