RUTH M. ‘SUDMAN’ KOVERMAN

TROY — Ruth Mary (Sudman) Koverman, age 79, of Troy, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 13, 1941 in Kettlersville, Ohio, to the late Alfred and Helen Anna (Fark) Sudman.

Ruth is survived by her husband: Robert “Bob” Ralph Koverman whom she married on December 26, 1964; children: Lisa Goodall of Troy, Tonya (Joe) Dickerson of Troy and Kimberly (Sean) Ferrara of Union, KY; grandchildren: Maxwell (Kaysi) Bennett and Jackson Goodall, Robbie and Tommy Dickerson and Vinnie, Giada and Celia Ferrara. In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by a sister Verona “Onie” Reineke.

Ruth was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Troy Country Club. She was a 1959 graduate of Anna High School. Ruth’s career of caring and nurturing her loved ones began while working at an accounting firm to fund her husband’s education at the University of Dayton. She continued her support of Bob during the founding years of Koverman Insurance Agency. Ruth had an impact on everyone who was blessed to know her. Ruth enjoyed playing tennis, gardening and above all, spending time with her family.

Visitation will be from 3:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Troy, officiated by Fr. Eric Bowman. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Troy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373. Condolences may be expressed to the family through www.bairdfuneralhome.com.