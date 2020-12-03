Edison State Community College shuts down indoor sports for the 2020-21 season

After consulting with college and local health experts, Edison State Community College is suspending its participation in NJCAA-sanctioned indoor sports for the 2020-2021 season.

Intercollegiate competition for women’s and men’s basketball and women’s volleyball will be deferred to next year. Inter-squad competition and team practices will continue in the spring of 2021 for these programs.

The factors influencing this decision were concerns over the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic in the coming months and the impact this has on the College’s ability to ensure the athletes’ safety, the reduced number of other colleges with active athletics programs remaining, and the reliance on limited indoor spaces for these athletes.

Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson states,

“Edison State has successfully provided a safe practice environment for our indoor athletes, and we are confident that we can continue that environment in the spring of 2021,” Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson said. “We cannot assure that same level of safety for our athletes or athletes from other programs if we introduce intercollegiate competition.”

Edison State Athletics Director Nate Cole said the decision was a tough one.

“This action to suspend 2020-21 indoor sports seasons until next fall, affecting men’s and women’s basketball and women’s volleyball, is a tough call for all coaches and athletes,” Cole said. “This was a difficult decision because athletics are a vital part of recruitment and student success initiatives at Edison State.”

“Scholarship commitments to new or returning indoor sport student-athletes will be honored in 2020-21, and no student-athlete will be charged a season on eligibility. We will also continue to recruit new student-athletes for the 2021-22 seasons. As with everything we do, the decision to suspend athletics was made with the health and safety of our athletes, coaches, and our entire campus in mind. The college remains committed to helping its student-athletes achieve their academic goals. Edison State will work with each student-athlete to address specific needs for the upcoming academic year.”

Dr. Larson also expressed regret in making the decision.

“We deeply miss engaging with students at our campuses and, in particular, we miss the joy and energy that our athletes bring to the culture at Edison State,” she said. “We look forward to the healthy and robust competition that our future holds. However, painful in the short term, we know that we are making the best choice possible for our student-athletes and their families.”