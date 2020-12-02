Troy boys basketball cruises to win in opener

TROY — It wasn’t perfect by any means.

But, under the circumstances, it was a good way to get the season started for the Troy boys basketball team.

The Trojans jumped on Greenville early and cruised to a 65-35 victory Wednesday at the Trojan Activity Center.

“We were quarantined for two weeks,” Troy coach Mark Hess said. “So, we had 15 practices and one scrimmage. So, we weren’t as prepared as we would have liked to have been going into the season.”

In the early going, Troy executed Hess’ game-plan to perfection.

“We wanted to use our defense to generate offense,” Hess said. “And that is exactly what we did. We came out and picked up the tempo early and had success.”

In fact, the Trojans jumped out to leads of 16-2 and 23-4 as Jaden Owens hit a 3-pointer on the Trojans opening possession and Troy never looked back.

Owens followed with a 3-point play and Shaeden Olden hit two free throws to make it 8-0, before D.J. Zimmer put Greenville on the board.

Landyn Henry and Charlie Walker hit 3-pointers, with a basket by Navin Couch in-between to make it 16-2 and Troy increased the lead to 23-7 by the quarter’s end.

“We struggled a little bit in the half-court offense,” Hess said. “But, we were able to generate offense with our defense.”

As expected, Owens and Olden were a big part of that.

“Those are our guys,” Hess said. “Those are our two all-league players. They will both have more defensive responsibility this year. Jaden (Owens) hit some shots early and Shaeden (Olden) does a lot of different things for us. He gets us doing what we want to be doing and was real solid.”

Troy led 38-17 at halftime and 51-25 after three quarters.

Owens led the Trojans with 23 points and five rebounds, while Olden had 17 points and six rebounds.

Henry scored seven points, Couch netted six points and Hollis Terrell had six points and five rebounds off the bench.

Zimmer was the big gun for Greenville with 19 points and five rebounds. No one else on the Wave scored more than four points.

Troy was 23 of 54 from the floor for 43 percent and 10 of 13 from the line for 77 percent.

Greenville was 12 of 31 from the floor for 39 percent and made 10 of 11 free throws for 91 percent.

Troy won the battle of the boards 26-20 and had 12 turnovers, while forcing Greenville into 20.

Now comes a road challenge Friday against West Carrollton.

“That is going to be a tough game,” Hess said.

But, the Trojans will head into it after getting the season off to a good start.