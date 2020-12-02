SIDNEY — Rose Marie Henderson, age 76 of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:13 PM at home, surrounded by her family. She was born on June 11, 1944 in Wapakoneta, Ohio, the daughter of the late Leo and Helen (Hemmert) Bruns.

On October 31, 1964 Rose married Bruce Allen Henderson who survives along with two daughters, Lisa (Ron) Brown of Troy, and Amy (Todd) Crow of Wapakoneta, two siblings, Jim (Mary Sue) Bruns of New Bremen, and Carol Bruns of Waterville, four grandchildren, Katherine (Kevin) Thayer, Christi (David) Herman, Allison (Brad Bishop) Brown, and Robert (Morgan Mohr) Crow, and six great-grandchildren, Sam and Luke Thayer, Dash and Dax Herman, and Carley and Cameron Mohr.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Joseph Bruns, and one sister, Mary Francis Bruns.

Mrs. Henderson was a retired school cook for Emerson Elementary, and was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church with Fr. Andrew Hess officiating. Interment will follow at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9 to 9:45 AM at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Wilson Hospice and Holy Angels Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed to the Henderson family at the funeral home’s website, www.cromesfh.com