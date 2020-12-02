Piqua police reports

Information provided by the Piqua Police Department.

Nov. 23

FALSE ALARM: Individual called in to report smoke in his residence at 718 Manier Ave. It was found this report was false and Timothy White, 32, of Piqua, was charged with making false alarms.

THEFT: Complainant reported her son calling her and stating two kids just stole a package off their front porch, at 307 Glenwood Ave. Suspects were not located and no identifying information was given.

Nov. 24

FRAUD: Subject reported receiving phone calls from subject who demanded payment for a debt or claiming she would go to jail. Officer advised subject to ignore further phone calls and not provide personal information.

THEFT: Complainant advised his package was stolen off the front porch, at 401 W. Water St., by an unknown suspect.

Nov. 28

NOISE COMPLAINT: Officer dispatched to 1507 Nicklin Ave. for a loud noise complaint. It was found to be an underage drinking party. Haleigh Beougher, 19, of Piqua; Lydia Hulme, 18, of Piqua; Kirstin Kemp, 19, of Piqua; Haylee Lavey, 20, of Piqua; Zachery Lavey, 19, of Piqua; Garrett Schrubb, 18, of Piqua; and multiple juvenile offenders were charged with underage consumption. Zane Beougher, 18, of Piqua, was charged with resisting arrest.

Nov. 29

DRUGS: Male stopped near 623 E. Ash St. for driving under suspension. Shaun Haralson, 43, of Piqua, was arrested for drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia, evidence tampering, and driving under suspension.