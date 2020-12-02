Miami Shores adjusts greens fees for 2021

TROY — The city of Troy’s Board of Park Commissioners approved the 2021 Miami Shores greens fees on Tuesday.

The following changes to the 2021 fee schedule include Weekday Special for $29 for 18 holes with a cart to differ from senior, military and junior weekday specials of $26; addition of weekend and holiday twilight (after 5 p.m. ) for $15 for 9 holes or $20 for 18 holes with cart included; single cart requests for $5 for members and $10 for non-members; and weekday 9 hole fees for $15 from $14.50; an increase of weekend and holiday rate for 9 holes after 1 p.m. from $12 to $13; and increase weekend and holiday 9 hole rates from $15.50 to $16.

Pro and Director Kyler Booher acknowledged his staff on the grounds, pro shop, and Shoreline and their hard work and flexibility with the increase in activity at the golf course during the pandemic. The Shoreline is closed for the season, but the golf course will remain open through December if weather permits play.

President Alan Kappers said he was impressed with the attendance numbers at the Shores in spite of the pandemic. Booher also said numbers stayed high through November due to mild weather.

The greens fees from Miami Shores are $424,138 as of Oct. 31, exceeding its $275,000 estimate and golf cart rental generated $187,146, exceeding its $125,000 estimate. Golf was one of the few recreation options not shut down due to COVID-19.

Board member Susan Westfall asked what maintenance equipment sits out at the Shores and what efforts have been made to try to “hide” some of it.

Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington addressed the issue and said a storage plan is part of its five-year plan.

Booher said if any equipment is sitting out it’s because there is no room to store it and hopes to have storage options on-site in the near future. Booher said equipment that is outside is fine and it’s more of an aesthetic issue.

For the entire list of greens fees and membership costs, visit www.miamishorestroy.com.