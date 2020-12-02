LOIS A. JONES

ENGLEWOOD — Lois Ann (Spradlin) Jones, age 95 of Englewood, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and cooking for them as well.

Lois also enjoyed playing the piano and was a former member of Fairview Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Robert (Carol) Thompson, Jeffrey Jones, step-son: Dennis (Pam) Jones, Karen Thompson, grandchildren: Carrie (Dave) Thompson-Davenport, Kane Thompson, Rick Thompson, Scott Jones, great grandchildren: Avery, Eli, Brianna, Kyra, Morgan, Carson, Riley, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Wilburn Jones, parents: Omel and Mabel (Stephens) Spradlin, son: Richard Thompson, step-son: Donald Jones, 7 brothers and sisters.

A walk-through visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with services to follow at 2:00 p.m with Pastor Tim Cain officiating. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. To view the service for Lois and to leave an online condolences please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com