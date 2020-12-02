Gover leads 2nd annual clothing drive

PIQUA — Piqua resident Ben Gover’s dream of a clothing drive for Piqua-area students became a reality a year ago. The drive was such a success that Gover is leading the second-annual drive throughout the community this winter.

Gover recalls driving to work on winter mornings and watching children at bus stops, many not wearing coats, hats, and gloves. So began the original coat drive. Distribution of the clothing was put into the hands of the Piqua City Schools Transportation Department as bus drivers were the ones who observed, more than anyone, which children might be in need of winter clothing.

In its inaugural year, Gover and his volunteers were able to provide coats, hats, and gloves to more than 500 children in the Piqua community.

The drive is currently in high gear for year number two.

Drop-off points for winter clothing are the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce at 326 North Main Street or Thrivent Financial Group, located at 429 North Main Street in Piqua.

The deadline for donations is December 18.

Gover said that all articles of clothing will be dry cleaned before distribution thanks to Jason Minnich, owner of Sunset Cleaners in Piqua. “Jason deserves a special thanks,” said Gover.

The drive also accepts monetary donations. Checks can be made payable to the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce and either dropped off at the chamber office or mailed to the chamber at 326 North Main Street, Piqua, Ohio, 45356.