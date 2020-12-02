Go Red Goes North goes virtual for heart health

TROY — The annual Go Red Goes North fundraiser had a different format Nov. 12 due to COVID-19 but continued its emphasis on heart health for all ages.

The first virtual version of the American Heart Association event was sponsored by Premier Health and Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC). The Go Red event traditionally has been presented during a luncheon in Piqua.

The program featured four speakers with a focus on measures designed to keep people healthy in heart, mind, and body.

One in three women will die of a heart attack or stroke, said event emcee Nancy Wilson of K99.1 radio in Dayton.

Tips on combating anxiety and depression were offered by Amy Hahn, a behavioral health admissions officer at UVMC.

She encouraged those needing support to seek counseling, even if virtually; schedule calls with family members and friends; and take a socially distanced walk with a neighbor.

“My mental well-being is as important as other things I have to do to stay healthy,” Hahn said.

Mental burn out signs can include poor sleep, trouble concentrating, low energy, and aches and pains from pent up stress. When such signs are seen, people need to ask, “What do I need?” and consider taking time to do something for themselves, Hahn said.

“If you are not taking care of yourself, you are not going to be of much use to others,” she said.

Gina Crain, a Premier Health physical trainer, discussed the importance of physical activity to cardiovascular health.

Exercise helps lower the risk of stroke, heart disease, and other health issues. “It is good for your overall well-being, not just physical,” she said. To incorporate exercise in one’s lifestyle she suggested things as simple as standing up and sitting down 10 times while watching ads during a favorite TV show, pairing up with someone for a walk, or other regular physical activity.

Thirty minutes of moderate exercise five times a week is recommended, Crain said.

A healthy diet is important, particularly with today’s trying times, said Erin Burmeister, a clinical dietitian with UVMC. “It is so good to have a plan. Don’t be afraid to plan out your meals and your snacks,” she said. Having a plan helps keep one from snooping through the refrigerator or pantry for what could be mindless eating, she said.

The ongoing care for all patients at hospitals during COVID-19 was discussed by Trish Wackler, chief nursing officer at UVMC.

All precautions continue to be taken, she said, adding people should come to the hospital for needed care just as they would in non-pandemic times.

“We are trying to keep everyone as safe as possible when they are within the four walls of our hospital,” Wackler said.

As always, early treatment and early intervention are key in medical conditions such as heart attack and stroke, she said, adding, “Don’t die of doubt; call 911.”

The importance of seeking treatment was demonstrated by Jeri Ward, a social worker who at age 30 suffered a stroke that took away her speech last year. Ward and her husband described their journey, including treatments and procedures paid for by the American Heart Association and Jeri’s learning to speak again.