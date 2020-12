WEST MILTON—Anita Louise (Royon) McCray, age 95, of West Milton, passed away on November 30, 2020 at Brookdale of Troy Senior Living.

Private family services will be held with interment at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, December 4, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton.