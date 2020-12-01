LOWELL A. SINCLAIR

TROY—Lowell Arnold Sinclair, age 88 of Troy, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was born April 25, 1932 in Medway to the late Frank and Mary (Lorton) Sinclair.

Lowell is preceded in death by daughter Stephanie Mertz as well as 14 siblings.

Those left to cherish his memory include wife Esther (Artz) Sinclair, who he married July 15, 1955; daughters Cindy Adams (Jim) of Prescott, AZ, Loretta Bergren (Bruce) of Munster, IN, and Yvonne “Vonnie” Boyer (Jeff) of Troy; honorary son Paul “PC” Compliment (Marion) of Tipp City; grandchildren Jessica Low (Nate), Timothy Lowell Sinclair, Julia Conard (Rob Howell), Cody Conard, Jodi Perry (Joe), Bobby Bergren (Kristen), Taylor Ording, Misty Cotton (Howard), Michelle Mertz, Nicole Mertz, and Traci Goubeaux (Scott); great-grandchildren Jason, Lexi, Wesley, Erik, and Raylee; as well as twin sister Lois Ann Lowry of Marysville, son-in-law Ed Mertz of Troy, and several nieces, nephews, and good friends who loved him dearly.

Lowell was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict and worked at GM for 38 years before retiring. He was a member of AmVets Post 88 in Troy where he was Canteen Manager for 26 years and was also a Chaplain. He was also a member of VFW Post 5436 in Troy, a proud member of the Veteran’s Memorial Honor Guard of Troy for several years, Troy Fish and Game, and a lifetime member of Tipp City Eagles #2201. Lowell never met a stranger and made many friends at the clubs he belonged to. He was known for enjoying fires and cigars with his friends at the Troy AmVets.

The family would like to thank all the dedicated staff at Hospice of Miami County, especially his nurse Jenni and PCS Sonya who helped provide care for him on his final journey.

A memorial service will be held 3:00PM Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy with Military Honors by the Veteran’s Memorial Honor Guard of Troy. Friends and family may call at the funeral home from 1:00PM-3:00PM. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County PO Box 502, Troy OH 45372. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fisher-cheneyfuneralhome.com.