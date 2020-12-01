Local swimming teams ready for season

MIAMI COUNTY — Brian Hall returns as Troy swimming coach.

BOYS

Senior Matthew Bess will lead the sprinters, while junior Andrew Oates will lead the distance group.

Top newcomers will include sophomore Andrew Jones and Nathan Timmerman and freshman Nicholas McKibben, Cooper Dues, Holden Chesko and Tyler Hall.

Hall sees Vandalia-Butler and Sidney as the teams to beat in the MVL.

“We want to build with a new group of freshman this year and see each member improve throughout the season,” Hall said. “We would also like to see Andrew Oates make it to the district and state meet this season.”

GIRLS

The key sprinters this season will include seniors Hailey Honeycutt and Cassidy Poland and freshman Anika Hurley.

The key distance swimmers will include senior Caroline Turnbull, junior Addisyn Fields and sophomore Allyson Kyle.

Key newcomers along with Hurley will be freshman Kiley Kitta, Ashley Kyle and Alyssa Stanley.

Hall believes Troy will be in contention for the MVL title, along with Tippecanoe and Vandalia-Butler.

“Our goals this year would be to first win the MVL Championship, send as many individuals and a relay to district and possibly send one or two girls to the state meet,” Hall said.

PIQUA

Betsy South is Piqua swimming coach, along with Lisa Clark.

BOYS

Key returners include seniors Collin Hutton, Gabe Switzer and Mike Switzer, along with junior Josiah Hutcherson.

South sees Troy and Sidney as the teams to beat in the MVL

“Our goals are to improve on our strokes and times throughout the season and to have fun while doing so,” South said.

GIRLS

The Piqua girls will be led by seniors Colleen Cox and Gracie Clark.

Cox is the defending MVL champion in the 50 and 100 freestyle and was district qualifier in both events.

South sees Troy and Sidney as the teams to beat in the MVL.

“Our goals are to improve on our strokes and times throughout the season as well as have fun,” South said.

TIPPECANOE

Karl Stanbery returns as Tippecanoe coach.

The boys return several district qualifiers, including senior Jack McMaken and juniors Ben Prenger and Alex Burley.

The girls return state qualifiers and in senior Kat Oen and Simone King and district qualifiers in juniors Beniyah Channel and Sarah Liu and sophomores Averie Jacquemin, Alex Voisard, Abigail Haas, Taylor Dietz and Libby Krebs.

“This year we come back as an experienced girls team,” Sstaanbery said. “This may be one of the deepest girls team I have ever had at this point. We bring a bunch of girls who were close to qualifying to state for not only their individual events but their relay events. This girls team will be lead by Kat Oen and Simone King, who are looking to make state again for their fourth career times each.”

Tipp also has some key newcomers.

“We are looking at several new freshmen who should help contribute to our team,” Stanbery said. “On the girls side there are some freshman that come to mind. They are Gracie Ganger and Abigayle Poffenberger. I am eagerly looking at some new boys joining our team throughout the grade levels. We have some that did well for the Cross Country team here with Owen Dennison (freshman) and Garrett Piel (sophomore).”

Stanbery expects the MVL to be as tough as ever.

Stanbery said his teams have some different goals this year.

”However, this year is different,” Stanbery said. “I think our goal is to get through this year healthy to have an opportunity at the end of the season to compete. I believe our goal to defend the girls title and challenge Butler more on the boys side for the title.

”We want all three boys and girls relays to go to districts and swim. Our boys fell short of state last year. We had a chance and made mistakes in the water that hurt us. This year I think we again will have a chance. For the girls we want to continue our tradition of going to state and bring along some more relays and individuals events. We had one individual and one relay last year, we are setting our goals to get two relays there and a bunch of individuals.”

MIAMI EAST

Carol Bollinger returns as coach.

BOYS

Senior Camden Richter returns to a large boys team, after becoming the first East boys to qualify for district in two events a year ago.

He will be joined by juniors Jonah Blauvelt and Braden Monnin, and sophomore Ryan Rowley.

Sophomore Joshua Amheiser will lead the team in the distance events this year.

Key newcomers will include Caleb Richter and seniors Coleman Demmitt and Daniel Davies.

GIRLS

Senior Annie Richters will lead the Lady Vikings after qualifying for state a year ago.

Key members of relays will include seniors Sarah Blocher and Rylee Puthoff, junior Marisa Savini and sophomore Sumsaar Thorpe.

Puthoff and Savin will lead the distance swimmers, along with junior Gretchen Stevens.

Seniors Cora Purves and Morgan Hamby will be among the top newcomers.

Goals for the season include Richters return to state and the advancement of the relay teams.