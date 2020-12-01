Area briefs

Quarter auction set for Thursday

PIQUA — The Piqua High School Show Choir will host its 11th annual quarter auction at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. The event will be a “live” auction televised on the Indian Nation Stations’ YouTube channel or delayed on Indian Nation Station Channel 5. Participants need not be present to win. Auction Items include over 50 assorted gift cards and 60 gift baskets.

All-in paddles are available for purchase for $30 per paddle. To purchase a paddle and/or for more information, contact Sarah Deavours at 773-6314, Ext. 6212, in the Piqua High School front office. Paddles can also be purchased from 6-7 p.m. at Piqua High School the evening of the event.

Holiday treasure hunt offered

PIQUA — The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio and the Miami County YMCA, Piqua branch will offer a holiday treasure hunt through Dec. 15.

Girl Scouts and their families should pick up a scavenger hunt card anytime until Dec. 15 at the Piqua Public Library. Girl Scouts can then go on a treasure hunt through Piqua and check out local business, government and fun things to do.

Bring your completed scavenger hunt cards to the Piqua YMCA Youth Center between 3:30-5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 to receive a prize.

For more information, contact Mikki Kennedy at ((419) 225-3049 or Abigail Jordan at (937) 778-5247.

Caregiver series set

DAYTON – The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is offering a three-part educational series to help caregivers during the different phases of the disease. The webinars are free and open to the public. People can attend one or the entire series.

The Living with Alzheimer’s series details the differences between the early stage, middle stage and the late stage of Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive fatal brain disease that affects memory, thinking and behavior.

Dec. 3 — Virtual webinar: Living with Alzheimer’s for Care Partners: Early Stage 5:30-7 p.m.

In the early stage of Alzheimer’s disease, families face new questions as they adjust. Hear from those directly affected and learn what you can do to cope with the changes that come with an early-stage diagnosis.

Dec. 10 — Virtual webinar: Living with Alzheimer’s for Care Partners: Middle Stage 5:30-7 p.m.

In the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease, those who were care partners now become hands-on caregivers. Hear caregivers and professionals discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s.

Dec. 17 — Virtual webinar: Living with Alzheimer’s for Care Partners: Late Stage 5:30-7 p.m.

In the late stage of Alzheimer’s disease, care giving typically involves new ways of connecting and interacting with the person with the disease. Hear from caregivers and professionals about resources, monitoring care and providing meaningful connection for the person with late-stage Alzheimer’s and their families.

To pre-register for one or all the series, call (800) 272-3900. To find other educational programs, go to alz.org/dayton.