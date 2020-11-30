Troy made dangerous gamble

To the Editor:

The Mayor of Troy just made a dangerous gamble with our health and even our lives. By defying the guidelines set out by public health departments and the CDC, the Mayor has bet that in spite of the data that Miami County’s infection rate and subsequent hospitalization are rapidly rising the holiday event on the town square will not be a “super spreader event.” That’s a gamble no public official should be making. To be sure there were people, young and old, who were infected that night. They in turn will likely infect others and hospitalizations may very well increase. Overwhelmed health care workers will face greater risk because of this lack of support for their efforts by an elected official. The price that some of our fellow citizens may pay for this foolish attempt to pretend everything is normal is unacceptable. We are in a war with a silent killer and the Mayor quit on us.

Pat Keaty

Troy